Mildred Anne (Davis) Rueschmann
Mildred Anne Davis Rueschmann, age 85, of Arden passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Heather Glen Assisted Living. She was born on June 13, 1935 in Flushing, NY, a daughter of the late Mildred Elanora Baum and John Ellis Davis.
She received her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Texas, Tyler Campus. She lived in numerous places around the world including Germany, Hong Kong, and Beijing before settling down in the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina in Flat Rock 20 years ago. She was very active in church organizations, always in service to others wherever she was needed. She was a Sunday school teacher and known for teaching "Marriage and Family relations".
She is survived by her husband of 66 years Hans J. Rueschmann, son Mark Rueschmann and his wife, Nancy of Ava, MO, daughter Lori Anne Coleman of Yucaipa, CA , sister Arlene Calcaterra of Hendersonville, NC, and sister-in-law Antje Rueschmann of Germany, as well as twelve grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, November 12, 2020 in Thos. Shepherd's Church Street Chapel. Burial will follow at WNC Veteran's Cemetery, Black Mountain.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Hendersonville Salvation Army, PO Box 2387, Hendersonville, NC 28792 or online at https://give.salvationarmycarolinas.org/give/172207/#!/donation/checkout?c_src=USS-NSC-WEB-782
An online register book is available for the family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.


Published in Times-News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828)693-3435
