Mildred Barnett Connor, 92, of Hendersonville, passed peacefully into the presence of the Lord at Elizabeth House on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Born December 8, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Cora Ward Barnett. She graduated from Hendersonville High School in 1946. On October 12, 1946, Mildred married Alton Connor at the home of her parents in a double wedding with Alton's sister, Loretta Connor, who married Charles Pace. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Hendersonville and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with a gentle, precious soul.
In addition to her parents, Mildred was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Alton Connor on February 28, 2003; her brother, Louis Barnett on August 4, 2016; and an unborn grandchild.
Mildred is survived by her loving children, Lynda Connor and Alton Connor, Jr. of Hendersonville and Rev. Mike and Lisa Connor of Colonial Heights, VA; her beloved grandchildren, Sam Connor of Colonial Heights, VA, Andy and Amber Connor and Sarah and Broderick Reyes of Petersburg, VA; her precious great-grandsons, Noah John Connor, age 2, and Jude Michael Connor, age 1, of Petersburg; a brother and sister-in-law, Ed and Gail Barnett; two sisters-in-law, Mary Lee Barnett and Alice Schuller; a brother-in-law, Glenn Connor; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will take place at 12noon on Monday, August 26, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Hendersonville. The Reverends Steve Scoggins, Dave Marshall and Wally Shamburger will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Burial was at Oakdale Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Four Seasons Compassion for Life, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731, or to First Baptist Church, 312 Fifth Avenue West, Hendersonville, NC 28739.
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019