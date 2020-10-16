On October 13, 2020 we all lost an angel here on Earth. Mildred "Millie" Cottrell, 99, passed peacefully at the Elizabeth House surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Union City, Pennsylvania to the late Paul S. and Mary Weed, and is also preceded in death by her sister, Pauline Greenwood.
Millie graduated from Corry Area High School as class of 1939 then earned a Bachelor's degree from Slippery Rock State Teachers College in 1943.While her husband, Edwin, served our country during World War II she was employed as a teacher at Corry Area High School. After Edwin returned, she began teaching at Cheyney University and West Chester University. Later Millie decided to become a homemaker. The two eventually relocated from West Chester, PA to Pinehurst, NC. During their time in Pinehurst they had become members of Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church. At the age of 93, Millie and her husband relocated for the final time to Hendersonville, where they became members of First United Methodist Church.
Those closest to Mille knew her greatest attribute was her sincere caring manner toward both friends and family. The needs of others always came first. It was joked that she always wore a white hat. Coming to visit or be entertained in their home was a visual treat. As an aspiring interior decorator, she would redecorate the entire house for every season and holiday. Through their life together Millie and her husband Cotty loved to "cut a rug" as well travel the world acquiring new lifelong friends along the way. This last year she found peace and joy in the simple pleasures of life by sitting outside with family, watching the birds and rabbits as well hoping for a visit from the neighborhood's elusive white squirrels.
In the future when you see a daisy field, eat a Mexican wedding cookie, hear a canary sing or a cat purr, think of Millie and remember her with a smile.
Left to cherish Millie's memory is her husband of seventy-six years, Edwin Cottrell; daughters, Susan Nation and Mary Carolyn Fisher (Tom Schwartz) all of Hendersonville; nephews, Dr. John Greenwood (Linda) and Colonel. Donald Hartzel (Mary Stewart); two nieces, Major General Trudy H. Clark and Marie Van Aart; and numerous great nieces and nephews.
A private family graveside will follow in Pennsylvania with a memorial service to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectively suggests memorial contributions to be made in Millie's name to the Elizabeth House, 581 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC, 28731 or to Blue Ridge Humane Society online donations.
