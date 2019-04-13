|
|
SALUDA, NC- Mildred Elizabeth Hipp, 99, of Saluda, NC passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Autumn Care of Saluda.
Mildred was the daughter of the late John Riley and Lula Fisher Henson. Mildred was a woman of many talents and enjoyed quilting and needle work. She loved being outdoors and working in her garden, growing vegetables that she would use for canning and freezing. Mildred was a member of Warrior Mountain Baptist Church. Mildred was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and who loved and nurtured her grandchildren.
Mildred was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Frits A. Hipp; four brothers and six sisters.
Surviving are one daughter, Patricia Bradley (Dwight); one brother Clarence Henson; two grandsons, Jeff Bradley (Melia) and Chris Bradley (Loretta); eight great grandchildren, two step granddaughters, twelve great-great grandchildren and two great-great-great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church in Saluda, NC with Reverend Robert Garren officiating.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, P.O. Box 336, Forest City, NC 28043.
An online guest register is available at www.mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com
McFarland Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Tryon, North Carolina
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019