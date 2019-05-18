|
|
Flat Rock,NC- Mildred Louise Blythe, 92, of Flat Rock, NC passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at her home.
She was a native and lifelong resident of Henderson County. She was the daughter of the late R. Vernon and Miriam Orr Blythe and was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Helen "Dotty" Blythe.
She retired from the NC Department of Transportation, helped start the Autumn Club/ Blythe Tours in 1978 and was very active in Moore's Grove Methodist Church.
Louise loved hunting and spending time at her "Hunter's Paradise".
She is survived by numerous cousins and her God-daughter Tava Orr Carter.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, May 25th at Moore's Grove Methodist Church with Rev. Philip R. Vaughn, Rev. Douglas G. Pryor and Rev. J. Dan Blackwell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Moore's Grove Methodist Church, 2575 Chimney Rock Road, Hendersonville, NC 28792.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at [email protected] or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from May 18 to May 19, 2019