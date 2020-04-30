|
Mildred Martha Johnson 97, of Hendersonville died April 20, 2020 at Sunnybrook Assisted Living. She was born to the late Karl Frederick Miller and Lillian Mae Norsen Miller August 08, 1922 in Essex County, New York. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband Arthur Morris Johnson in 2005.
Mildred was a graduate of the Zion Bible Institution in 1946 and then received her nursing education in Rochester, New York. She spent her career as a registered nurse at several New York area hospitals including Barber Hospital in Lyons and Waterloo Hospital in Waterloo. She retired from nursing in 1979 from Williard Psychiatric Hospital in 1979 after twenty years of service. She met the love of her life Arthur and married him in Lyons, New York. They spent the next forty-seven years in Waterloo, New York before moving to Hendersonville. Mildred was affiliated with the Assembly of God Church in Lyons, New York and then a member of Mills River Baptist Church.
Mildred was known by many and loved by all she encountered. She will be missed dearly by many friends and loved ones.
A private graveside service will be held at 2pm on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Oakdale Cemetery in Hendersonville officiated by Pastor Richard Merck.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020