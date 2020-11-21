1/1
Miles William Sobolik
Miles William Sobolik, 97, of Hendersonville, NC passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at The Bridge at Lake Pointe Landing after a very brief?illness.? He was born in Schuyler, Nebraska to the late William L. and Antonia Stuchl Sobolik.? Miles was also preceded in death by his wife, Nina B. Sobolik; son, Thomas Miles Sobolik; and sister, Betty Krivohlavek.
Miles proudly served in the US Navy as Captain of LSM 294 in World War II.? He received his BA in Business Administration at the University of Nebraska.? Living in Orchard Park, NY, his long career included employment with General Electric as a travelling auditor, Central National Bank as controller, Marine Midland Bank as Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer, and Empire Savings Bank as Executive VP.? He retired in 1988 and moved to Arden, NC in 1991.??An avid golfer, he was a former member of Orchard Park Country Club and High Vista Country Club.? Miles also loved to fish and play bridge.? He attended Pinecrest Presbyterian in Flat Rock.?
Left to cherish his memory are his children, William Sobolik (Marty) of Littleton, CO and Carrie Cicciarello (Frank) of Fort Mill, SC; grandchildren, Claire Miles and Samuel Luis; great-grandchildren, Lila Grace and Jackson Wyatt; and dear friend, Anne Graczyk. We will miss his smile, his love for life and the way he would look at every situation and make it a positive one. He was our sweet Dad, our rock and always there to listen. We will miss his daily phone calls and visits. One day we will be together again and know he is watching down on us until then.
A service will be planned for Spring of 2021 in Orchard Park, NY.? Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.? Online condolences may be expressed at www.shulerfuneralhome.com.



Published in Times-News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
