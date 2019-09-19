|
|
Millard Bruce Murdock, age 75 of East Flat Rock died Tuesday September 17, 2019, at Pardee Hospital. He was born January 6, 1944 in Yancy County: a son of the late George and Vivian McMahon Murdock.
Mr. Murdock Graduated from Mars Hill College and Blue Ridge Community College.
After his retirement from Park Ridge Hospital he volunteered at The Carl Sandburg Home growing and breeding heirloom tomatoes.
Survivors include his wife of thirty-nine years; Linda Young Murdock, one son; Bryan Murdock of Brevard, one daughter: Vicki Woody of Burnsville, a step-son Todd Allen and his wife Brooke, two brothers; Gerald Murdock of Centennial Colorado and Gary Murdock and his wife Shelba of Burnsville, one sister Lavonne Buckner of Burnsville, six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm Sunday September 22, 2019 at Thos. Shepherd's Church Street Chapel.
The family will receive friends from 1:00pm until 2:00pm prior to the service at Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Home.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019