Milton Hoberman

Milton Hoberman Obituary
Milton Hoberman, age 95, of Hendersonville, NC, passed away November 1, 2019, at The Laurels of Hendersonville.
Mr. Hoberman was born in New York. He served his country proudly in the United States 7th Army-Air Force Bomb and Gunnery Squadron during World War II. He was an accomplished building contractor having built many warehouses in south Florida. He was a skilled carpenter foreman in the south Florida school system for many years and a high school Trades Instructor before retiring to Hendersonville. Milton loved to tinker and he enjoyed doing all work and repairs himself.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Lillian, who passed away last month and both will be missed by neighbors and friends.
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
