Minnie Virginia Wyatt, 95, of Hendersonville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Laurels of Hendersonville.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Wyatt and her grandson, Jeff Wyatt.
Minnie was a child of the Depression and a member of the Greatest Generation, sacrificing and working on the home front; she loved her country, nature, and lived her faith.
Minnie was a published author of children's religious and scholastic literature. She was an accomplished financial manager; and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Left to cherish the memories are two sons, Mike Wyatt and his wife Regina and Steve Wyatt; three daughters, Pam Riffle and her husband Don, Terry Johnson and her husband Scott, and Cheri Young; thirteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and her best friend, Edith Bradley.
She will be privately entombed at Glenwood/Shelby Cemetery in Bristol, TN.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Laurel's for their loving kindness.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Minnie's memory to: St. Joseph's Indian School, PO Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326.
Published in The Times-News from July 16 to July 17, 2019