COLUMBUS, NC- Mitchell Kostro passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020 at Tryon Estates Medical Center.
Mitchell was born in Chicago July 2, 1924 to the late Walter and Stella Kostro. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Dorothy and his son Charles (Gretchen). He attended University of Illinois until he served in the army during WW II as a gunner in the 763rd tank battalion in the Pacific for almost 3 years.
He completed his education following the war at the U of I, earning his Master's Degree as well as doing post-graduate work. Mitch taught Social Studies in the Chicago Public Schools for 35 years. This is where he met Dorothy, also a teacher. They retired to Hendersonville in 1988 to enjoy the weather and beautiful mountains where they liked to hike. Teaching gave them time in the summer to go camping in all 50 states in a tent and eventually in an RV. Retirement gave them an opportunity to travel all around the globe visiting all seven continents and then come back and share their experiences with travelogues.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, August 3 at 10am at St. John the Baptist Catholic
Church located at 180 Laurel Avenue, Tryon, NC.
A private interment of ashes will happen immediately thereafter at Tryon Estates for a limited number of residents only.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to a charity of your choice.
