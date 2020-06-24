Mu Yon Yang, 93 of Flat Rock, went to be be with the Lord, Monday, June 22nd, 2020 with family by her side at her home.
She was preceded by her husband Tae Hwan Yang and oldest son Dong Il Yang.
She is survived by a daughter, Chung Cha Cheatham and husband James Earl; three sons, Dong Suk Yang and wife Yon Su of Pusan Korea, Jimmy Yang and wife Hae Jung, Pastor Seok Bong Yang and wife Myeong Sok; ten grandchildren, Sun Hee Yang, Sun Hwa yang, Woo Yung Yang and wife Mi Hyun, Won Suk Yang, Jae Ho Yang, Elizabeth Reece husband Dale, Natasha Rumbutis, Jonathan Yang, Jane Yang, Jacob Yang; five great-grandchildren; Braiden Reece and wife Karisa, Jung Hun Choi, Isaiah Reece, Anna Reece, Ji Soo Yang.
A private graveside service will be held at Calvary Episcopal Churchyard.
An online register book is available by visiting www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.
She was preceded by her husband Tae Hwan Yang and oldest son Dong Il Yang.
She is survived by a daughter, Chung Cha Cheatham and husband James Earl; three sons, Dong Suk Yang and wife Yon Su of Pusan Korea, Jimmy Yang and wife Hae Jung, Pastor Seok Bong Yang and wife Myeong Sok; ten grandchildren, Sun Hee Yang, Sun Hwa yang, Woo Yung Yang and wife Mi Hyun, Won Suk Yang, Jae Ho Yang, Elizabeth Reece husband Dale, Natasha Rumbutis, Jonathan Yang, Jane Yang, Jacob Yang; five great-grandchildren; Braiden Reece and wife Karisa, Jung Hun Choi, Isaiah Reece, Anna Reece, Ji Soo Yang.
A private graveside service will be held at Calvary Episcopal Churchyard.
An online register book is available by visiting www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.