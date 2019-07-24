|
|
Myrtice H. Case, 79, of East Flat Rock, NC gained her wings and went to be with her heavenly Father on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019. Born October 1, 1939 to the late Newell Heasley Hill and Helen Mary Redmon Hill. Myrtice was a homemaker for many years before retiring from Kimberly Clark after 25 years working as a machine operator. She is also preceded in death by a brother, Lesley Hill and her great-great-granddaughter and sweet angel, Skylar Elisa Jones.
Survivors include her daughter, Debbie Walker, (John) of Flat Rock; sons, Dennis Jones (Brenda) of Dana and John Jones of Hendersonville; five grandchildren, Heather Justus, Loretta Varnadore (Ricky), Dean Jones, Jonathon Jones and Ricky Jones (Christina); five great-grandchildren, Haleigh, Taylor, Kylie, Spencer; and Chase (Ricky and Christina) who is due in October; and one great-great-grandchild, Waylon (Haleigh and Andy) who is also due in October,
Her family would to give a special thank you to Hendersonville Health and Rehab. and to Dr. Larry Russell of WNC Family Medical Center for going above and beyond by taking such good care of our mother.
Services will be held at 2pm Friday, July 26, 2019 at Shuler Funeral Home. Visitation will start at 1:00pm one hour prior to the service. Forest Lawn Memorial Park will be her final resting place.
"Grannie, you loved with all of your heart and stood your ground for what you thought was right. This is not goodbye, it's I'll see you later. We love you always."
Published in The Times-News from July 24 to July 25, 2019