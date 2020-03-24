|
|
On March 10th, 2020, Ms. Myrtis Cooper Milton, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family. She was married to her late husband Mr. Raymond Milton in 1946, and they raised their children in Chicago, IL. Her husband worked for a railroad company for over four decades while Ms. Milton worked various jobs to help support the family. Ms. Myrtis Milton was a strong, witty, encouraging woman and a true matriarch of the family. She was full of wisdom and unconditional love for her loved ones. She was nicknamed "Cook" by the family because of the delicious meals she would prepare. In the 1980s, Ms. Milton assisted her daughter, Mrs. Janice Maybin, by working as a receptionist at her daughter's salon in Chicago. It was the first black-owned salon in the downtown area. After her husband passed away, Ms. Milton and Mrs. Maybin moved to North Carolina. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was survived by her daughter, Mrs. Janice Maybin; son, Mr. Albert Milton; sister, Ms. Mitzie Finley; grandchild; and great-grandchildren.
Asheville Area Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020