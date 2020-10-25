Myrtle Robertson Arden 90, of Brevard went to be with our Heavenly Father on October 20, 2020. A native of Henderson County, she resided in Transylvania County for the past 62 years.
She was the daughter of the late William Roy and Callie Laughter Robertson, preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John William (Bill) Arden. She was a 1948 graduate of Etowah High School, and was trained in nursing at St. Joseph's Hospital during the late 1940's. She worked in infant nursing until her marriage to Bill Arden in November of 1951.
She was a devoted wife and mother to three children. Survivors include her children, Martha (Gene) Johnson, Bruce (Janice) Arden, and Kathy Arden, along with grandchildren Aaron Johnson, Brian Arden and great-grandson Chase Johnson. Also surviving are brother William R. (Shirley) Robertson and sister, Suzanne (Jerry) Wilson of Georgia and extended family.
Upon moving to Brevard, she and her family became members of Brevard First United Methodist Church. During her 62-year membership, she served the United Methodist Women, the Heritage Circle and was a member of the Asbury Sunday School class. She worked tirelessly in the church kitchen during many events and was a frequent volunteer at Transylvania Regional Hospital.
During her children's school years, she was a chaperone, grade mother, chauffeur, Girl Scout Leader and mentor to not only her own children, but others as well. Her purpose in life was twofold; to love her family and her church.
Due to COVID, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brevard First United Methodist Church Worship or Music Fund, 325 N. Broad Street, Brevard, NC 28712.
