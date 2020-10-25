1/1
Myrtle (Robertson) Arden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Myrtle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Myrtle Robertson Arden 90, of Brevard went to be with our Heavenly Father on October 20, 2020. A native of Henderson County, she resided in Transylvania County for the past 62 years.
She was the daughter of the late William Roy and Callie Laughter Robertson, preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John William (Bill) Arden. She was a 1948 graduate of Etowah High School, and was trained in nursing at St. Joseph's Hospital during the late 1940's. She worked in infant nursing until her marriage to Bill Arden in November of 1951.
She was a devoted wife and mother to three children. Survivors include her children, Martha (Gene) Johnson, Bruce (Janice) Arden, and Kathy Arden, along with grandchildren Aaron Johnson, Brian Arden and great-grandson Chase Johnson. Also surviving are brother William R. (Shirley) Robertson and sister, Suzanne (Jerry) Wilson of Georgia and extended family.
Upon moving to Brevard, she and her family became members of Brevard First United Methodist Church. During her 62-year membership, she served the United Methodist Women, the Heritage Circle and was a member of the Asbury Sunday School class. She worked tirelessly in the church kitchen during many events and was a frequent volunteer at Transylvania Regional Hospital.
During her children's school years, she was a chaperone, grade mother, chauffeur, Girl Scout Leader and mentor to not only her own children, but others as well. Her purpose in life was twofold; to love her family and her church.
Due to COVID, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brevard First United Methodist Church Worship or Music Fund, 325 N. Broad Street, Brevard, NC 28712.
Online condolences may be left at www.moodyconnollyfuneralhome.com
Moody-Connolly Funeral Home is caring for the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moody-Connolly Funeral Home
181 S Caldwell St
Brevard, NC 28712
(828) 884-2220
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved