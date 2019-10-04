|
Myrtle Lucy Watts Warren, 86, died on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Arbor Hospice Residence in Saline, Michigan. She was born in Transylvania County, North Carolina on November 13, 1932, one of six children born from the union of the late Henry Alden Watts and the late Lavada Louise Cagle Watts. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Sherrill, on February 23, 1982. She was also a Gold Star Mother, losing her son, Jimmie S. Warren on February 23, 1969 during the Vietnam War; as well as four brothers: James, Woodfin, Howard and Paul Watts, one sister, Helen Warren, a niece, Jodie Hoots.
Myrtle married the love of her life, Sherrill Warren, on March 11, 1947. The couple would be blessed with the birth of five children. Myrtle cared for the needs of her husband and children as a homemaker. She was a wonderful and devoted mother and wife. Myrtle also assisted her husband with daily operations of the family business, Warren Lumber, a sawmill in Milan, Michigan. She was his go-to for many years for getting things done. She attended Etowah School in Henderson County.
Myrtle enjoyed reading for pleasure and to further her knowledge. She also enjoyed completing crossword puzzles. She was known to be an excellent cook and made the most delicious homemade biscuits. In her free time, she loved to watch her daily soaps, with General Hospital, being her favorite.
She leaves to cherish her memory four sons: James (Anna Marie) Warren of Fortson, Georgia, Kenneth Warren of Ellijay, Georgia, Gary Warren of Milan, Michigan, and Dennis (Debbie) Warren of Chatsworth, Georgia; one sister, Jean Orr of Hendersonville, daughter-in-law Myra Warren, as well as numerous grand and great-grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Thos. Shepherd's Church Street Chapel with her son, Dennis Warren officiating. Burial will follow in Shepherd Memorial Park.
Her family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home.
