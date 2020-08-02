1/1
Nadene Schell (Remaley) Spear
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nadene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HENDERSONVILLE - On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, Nadene Schell Remaley Spear passed quietly at her home.
Nadene was born August 16, 1925, in Export, PA to Fred and Violet Millberg Schell. She graduated from the Westmoreland School of Nursing in Greensburg, PA. Prior to graduation, Nadene was capped as a member of the United States Cadet Nurse Corps during WWII. Nadene married Louis Wilson Remaley in 1950 and resided in Murrysville, PA where they raised their daughter, Luann. During their time in Murrysville, they were members of the First Presbyterian Church and Nadene was a charter member of the Forbes Chapter of Eastern Star and secretary-treasurer of the Westmoreland County School Nurses Association. Nadene enjoyed a 40-year career in public health, hospital and school nursing.
Following the death of her first husband in 1987, Nadene married Robert Evans Spear in 1994. The couple retired to the mountains of Hendersonville, NC. They were members of the First Congregational Church and the Hendersonville Country Club and were active in their Carriage Park community socializing with many.
Nadene had nearly 95 wonderful years doing the things she enjoyed, including traveling, entertaining, ballroom dancing, gardening, volunteering, ikebana, hiking, and yoga. In retirement, alternative health care became her passion and she took great pleasure enlightening others of its benefits.
Nadene was preceded in death by her father, Fred; her mother, Violet; her sister, Laura Mae Gregory; her brother, Earl Schell; her first husband, Louis; and late husband, Robert. She is survived by a daughter, Luann Alesio; and son-in law, Richard Pudil; a step-daughter, Cary Spear; and son-in law, Paul Lechner; a step-son, Lee Spear; and daughter-in-law, Becky Spear; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Nadene felt strongly about supporting local organizations that were dear to her heart.
Memorials may be designated to the First Congregational Church, 1735 5th Ave W, Hendersonville, NC 28739 or the Boys & Girls Club of Henderson County, 1304 Ashe St, Hendersonville, NC 28792
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828)693-3435
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved