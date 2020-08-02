HENDERSONVILLE - On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, Nadene Schell Remaley Spear passed quietly at her home.
Nadene was born August 16, 1925, in Export, PA to Fred and Violet Millberg Schell. She graduated from the Westmoreland School of Nursing in Greensburg, PA. Prior to graduation, Nadene was capped as a member of the United States Cadet Nurse Corps during WWII. Nadene married Louis Wilson Remaley in 1950 and resided in Murrysville, PA where they raised their daughter, Luann. During their time in Murrysville, they were members of the First Presbyterian Church and Nadene was a charter member of the Forbes Chapter of Eastern Star and secretary-treasurer of the Westmoreland County School Nurses Association. Nadene enjoyed a 40-year career in public health, hospital and school nursing.
Following the death of her first husband in 1987, Nadene married Robert Evans Spear in 1994. The couple retired to the mountains of Hendersonville, NC. They were members of the First Congregational Church and the Hendersonville Country Club and were active in their Carriage Park community socializing with many.
Nadene had nearly 95 wonderful years doing the things she enjoyed, including traveling, entertaining, ballroom dancing, gardening, volunteering, ikebana, hiking, and yoga. In retirement, alternative health care became her passion and she took great pleasure enlightening others of its benefits.
Nadene was preceded in death by her father, Fred; her mother, Violet; her sister, Laura Mae Gregory; her brother, Earl Schell; her first husband, Louis; and late husband, Robert. She is survived by a daughter, Luann Alesio; and son-in law, Richard Pudil; a step-daughter, Cary Spear; and son-in law, Paul Lechner; a step-son, Lee Spear; and daughter-in-law, Becky Spear; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Nadene felt strongly about supporting local organizations that were dear to her heart.
Memorials may be designated to the First Congregational Church, 1735 5th Ave W, Hendersonville, NC 28739 or the Boys & Girls Club of Henderson County, 1304 Ashe St, Hendersonville, NC 28792
