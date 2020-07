Or Copy this URL to Share

Nancy Ballard Bradley, 76, of Etowah, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Etowah Baptist Church. Burial will follow the service at Oak Forest Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Jackson Funeral Service is assisting the family with the arrangements.







