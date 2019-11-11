|
Nancy E. Kussrow, 89, died peacefully Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, after a period of declining health. Born Sept. 21, 1930 to the late Van Carl Kussrow Sr. and Esther Knorr Kussrow, she was raised in Miami Beach but spent every summer of her childhood and adult life in North Carolina at Camp Pinnacle in Henderson County, a camp co-founded by her father in 1927. She relished her time as a camper and a counselor at the girls' camp and then went on to work in the office as a bookkeeper and administrator alongside her father and brother.
After graduating from Miami Beach High School, she went on to receive her bachelor's degree in English and French from Valparaiso University and a master's degree in English from the University of North Carolina. She did further graduate work in education at the University of Michigan. She taught English at Kingswood School Cranbrook in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan for over a decade before serving as the head of Louisville Collegiate School from 1966-1981. During her long career in education, Nancy was involved in numerous professional organizations including as executive director of the National Association of Principals of School for Girls.
When she retired to live in Hendersonville year round, Nancy became a faithful member of St. James Episcopal Church where she was a dedicated choir member for many years. She worked diligently as the chair of the organ committee that spearheaded the installation of the church's celebrated Harrison and Harrison organ. She also served as treasurer and later in life volunteered at the reception desk. She was elected to the Pardee Hospital Foundation Board of Directors, served on the board of Hospice of Henderson County, and sang with the Carolina Chamber Singers. A great supporter of the arts, Nancy was also an avid reader and a lifelong bridge player.
Nancy was preceded in death by her brother, Van, and she is survived by her sister-in-law, Miriam Kussrow, her nieces Sue, Mary, and Kate, nephew Van, seven grand-nieces and nephews, and a great-great niece and nephew.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at St. James Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Blue Ridge Humane Society online at https://www.blueridgehumane.org/donate/in-memory-of/ (14 Towne Place Drive #130, Hendersonville NC 28792) or to The Free Clinics of Henderson and Polk Counties online at https://www.thefreeclinics.org/donate/ (841 Case Street, Hendersonville NC 28739).
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019