Nancy Jean (Liverett) Bayless passed away June 19, 2020 after 10 years of declining health.

Born September 16, 1932, she lived in Washington DC, Buffalo NY, Cleveland OH, New Brunswick NJ, then Hendersonville NC, since 1975.

She is survived by her husband John H Bayless, daughter Diana Bayless Barnes, and son Rick Bayless.

A family memorial gathering to be held at an as of yet undetermined time and place in the coming months.



