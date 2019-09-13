|
|
Nancy Kalynn Hall Usher, age 58 of Hendersonville, died Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Mission Hospital. She was born March 2, 1961 in Durham County; a daughter of Willie and Shirley Ann Scoggins Hall.
A resident of Hendersonville for thirty five years, she attended Hendersonville First Baptist Church. She was previously employed at Asheville Eye Associates as an optician; her favorite things in life were her family and quilting.
Survivors include her husband; Jimmy of thirty years, two daughters; Chelsea Cutler and husband Michael of Boone and Mattie Grillon and her husband, Drew of Vidalia GA., one brother, Willie Hall and his wife Sharyn of Durham.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:00pm Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Thos. Shepherd & Son Church Street Chapel conducted by Revered Steve Scoggins. Burial will follow in Shepherd Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 1:00pm until 2:00pm prior to the service at Thos. Shepherd & Son
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019