Nancy Dzick (nee Gurley) left us for the bike paths and trails of Heaven at dawn on June 23, 2019. After a short stay in hospice, she passed from this life in the arms of her beloved husband Arnie. Arnie and Nancy met on the Blue Water Ramble in 1985 riding 150 miles on a tandem and have ridden together ever since. She and Arnie rode with the Wolverine Sports Club in Michigan and continued to ride after their move to Etowah, NC. They completed the Assault on Mount Mitchell three times, they rode the entire length of the Blue Ridge Parkway, and they logged thousands of miles in Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Indiana, and Florida.
Even as a child Nancy was an artist. In junior high Nancy won a crab apple tree for her artwork. In 1988 Nancy and Arnie were married under that tree in her parents' back yard. Our family still sings the Twelve Days of Christmas using illustrated cards she drew in high school. Throughout her life she continued to express her artistic talents through drawing, sewing, and crocheting.
Nancy's compassion, empathy, and acceptance for all was inspirational and genuine. She had a generous and unselfish heart. Her friends remember her as a kind and gentle woman. Those who knew Nancy well also remember her as a woman who was as strong as steel and faced numerous life challenges with stoic resilience. She knew how to have fun and enjoy life, and she encouraged everyone to do the same.
Nancy is loved, mourned, and missed by her husband Arnie, her sons Jim and Bill, her sisters Helen, Susan, and Collette, and her large extended family, friends, biking companions, and neighbors. Her
Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at 11 am. The location is at Woodgrove Brethern Christian Parish located in Hastings Michigan at 4887 Coats Grove Rd Hastings, Michigan 49058
Memorial donations can be made to The Elizabeth House, Flat Rock, NC or to The Woodgrove Brethern Christian Parish/Skateboard Ministry, Hastings Michigan.
Published in The Times-News on June 30, 2019