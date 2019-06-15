|
|
Nancy Jalbert Wooldridge of Hendersonville, North Carolina, died on May 25, 2019 at the age of 85.
Born November 30, 1933 in New York City to Rear Admiral Horace and Elizabeth (Lusk) Jalbert, Nancy graduated Washington College in Chestertown, Maryland in 1957 and married James Moore Wooldridge in 1959. The couple moved from Washington D.C. to Hopkinsville, Kentucky in 1960 before relocating to Hendersonville, North Carolina in 1985. An avid animal lover, Nancy founded and operated All Creatures Pet Sitting in Hendersonville.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Moore Wooldridge, brother David Michael Jalbert and is survived by her son Dr. Thomas Major Wooldridge (Dana) of Travelers Rest, South Carolina and daughter Marie Wooldridge (Christopher Curley) of Atlanta, Georgia.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM at St. James Episcopal Church, Hendersonville, North Carolina, with a reception/visitation immediately following at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Ridge Humane Society of Hendersonville, North Carolina.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from June 15 to June 16, 2019