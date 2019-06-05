|
Nannie "Nancy" Patty, 93, of Hendersonville, died Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Brian Center.
A native of Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Marvin & Mary Lane. Nancy is also preceded in death by her husband, William Paul Patty; a son, William Marvin Jerry Patty; two brothers, Marvin Dewitt Lane, Jr. and Arthur Alexander Lane; and a sister, Frances Lane Reeves.
She was of the Baptist Faith; and lived for her family. Nancy also enjoyed working in her flower garden.
She is survived by a son, Larry Eugene Patty of Hendersonville; a daughter, Evelyn Paulette Tolhurst and her husband Lorne of Marion.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Published in The Times-News from June 5 to June 6, 2019