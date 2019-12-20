Home

Neal Umstot


1930 - 2019
Neal Umstot Obituary
Mr. Neal Umstot, 89, of Hendersonville died on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Elizabeth House. He was born on May 22, 1930 in Newark, NJ to the late Vincent and Thelma "Dee" Miller Umstot. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Connie Kammer.
Mr. Umstot proudly served in the United States Army Infantry. He was a graduate of Rutgers University where he received an MBA. Neal owned and operated NBU, a mechanical engineering firm.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Barbara Farrand Umstot; daughter, Karen Clark and her husband, John of Greene, NY; brother, Garth Umstot of Sarasota, FL; grandchildren, Shannon Deanna Clark and Renée Kristen Clark along with many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
