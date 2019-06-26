|
Newman Conley, age 80, of Mills River, NC, passed away on Sunday, June 23rd, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, who he cherished with all his heart. He was a loving father, husband, grandfather, brother, and friend to everyone and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 57 years, Ivory Melton Conley, along with two children and four grandchildren: David (Sherry) Conley, (Lauren and Sierra) and Karen (Garrett) Taylor (Mason and Grant); two brothers: Kenny (Janet) Green and Charles (Jan) Green and two sisters: Ann White and Linda (Raymond) Jarrell. Many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family also survive.
A special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Pardee Hospital for their loving care, support and prayer during his final days. The love you showed our family will never be forgotten.
Visitation will be held from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26th at Upward Christian Fellowship, 991 Upward Road in Flat Rock. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. following the visitation. No graveside services will be held.
Published in The Times-News from June 26 to June 27, 2019