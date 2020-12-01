Newton Levy, Jr passed away on November 24, 2020.
He was born on October 10, 1935. Originally from Tampa, FL, Newton earned his doctor's degree in Chemistry at the University of Florida and spent 25 years at Martin Marietta, eventually being VP of Sales & Marketing. Upon retiring, he moved from Ellicott City, MD to Brevard in 1992.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara; son, Keith; sister, Myra and niece, Erin. He was predeceased by his daughter, Paige who passed away in 1984. He's fondly remembered by his many friends.
Online condolences may be left at www.moodyconnollyfuneralhome.com
Moody-Connolly Funeral Home is caring for the family.