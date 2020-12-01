1/
Newton Levy, Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Newton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Newton Levy, Jr passed away on November 24, 2020.
He was born on October 10, 1935. Originally from Tampa, FL, Newton earned his doctor's degree in Chemistry at the University of Florida and spent 25 years at Martin Marietta, eventually being VP of Sales & Marketing. Upon retiring, he moved from Ellicott City, MD to Brevard in 1992.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara; son, Keith; sister, Myra and niece, Erin. He was predeceased by his daughter, Paige who passed away in 1984. He's fondly remembered by his many friends.
Online condolences may be left at www.moodyconnollyfuneralhome.com
Moody-Connolly Funeral Home is caring for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moody-Connolly Funeral Home
181 S Caldwell St
Brevard, NC 28712
(828) 884-2220
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved