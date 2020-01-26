|
|
Noma Lee McMinn Taylor, 88, of Locust Grove Road, Hendersonville, NC, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020. She was the eldest of eleven children, born February 20, 1931, to the late Jesse A. and Polly K. McMahan McMinn. She lived a life centered around family, friends, church, and community. She was an inspiration to many and was held in high esteem by all who knew her. She will be remembered by family and friends for her never-ending support and guidance, for her example of unconditional love and forgiveness, and for her deep faith in God. She was a source of advice, comfort, whatever change she might have in her pocketbook, and the occasional corny joke or riddle.
Mrs. Taylor loved to read a variety of subjects. She was very knowledgeable about Biblical themes, historical places, events, and people around the world. She enjoyed sharing her knowledge at church and at home. She especially enjoyed being the "go-to person" for her children and grandchildren with their homework assignments.
She always promoted higher education and supported family members through her generosity and personal sacrifices to further their own personal pursuits. Regardless of their life choices, she was always proud.
Nome Lee is survived by her husband, George Milas Taylor, of 69 years- the love of her life; two daughters, Daris Ann and her husband, Andy Carnes; Vanessa Lynn and her husband, Ray Gilliam; two sons, Rocky Dale and his wife, Pam, and Devery Lane Taylor. She was known as "Darlin" or "Darly" to her eleven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Rick and Jerry McMinn; sisters, Lois Tucker and Elena Williams; siblings Kenneth, Norman, Terry, and Mike McMinn and Edith Middleton and Dorothy "Dot" Henderson predeceased her.
Mrs. Taylor was a lifelong member of Locust Grove Baptist Church, where among other activities, she belonged to the Women's circle, served as church librarian, and taught Sunday School. She was the church pianist and the Adult and Children's Choir Director for over fifty years.
Her musical talents also included playing the fiddle, banjo, guitar, and harmonica. She was a music mentor to numerous family members and children in the community, providing them with the rudimentary skills to play an instrument and instilling a love and appreciation of mountain music and hymns. Many went on to pursue some aspect of music in their careers or utilized those early lessons in their volunteer work.
In other notable contributions to the community, Noma served as a local storyteller for the Henderson County Schools, and as a recorder of the Jesse A. McMinn family line with the D.A.R. Genealogy Society for Henderson and Buncombe Counties. For thirteen years, she proudly taught Adult Basic education to students desiring a G.E.D. at Blue Ridge Technical College (now BRCC).
As a child, her passion was listening to her elders and collecting stories of their everyday life or recollections of days gone by. Later, as the family historian, Mrs. Taylor became a self-published author of four books recording her ancestral history, Locust Grove Community landmarks, and depicting those beloved country and mountain lifestyles through photographs and print.
The preservation of this history is a legacy of love, respect, and honor for her roots. Her work has been gathered and used by fellow history buffs and genealogists around the country and abroad.
Noma Lee McMinn Taylor will continue to be admired, reference, and greatly appreciated by her family and friends for a life dedicated to others.
There will be no visitation or services at this time. An informal gathering of family and friends will be held at Locust Grove Baptist Church Fellowship Hall on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News on Jan. 26, 2020