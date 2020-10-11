Norma Cauble

HENDERSONVILLE- Norma Rhudy Cauble, 93 of Hendersonville, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at Advent Health in Mountain Home.

She is survived by her sons, David Lane Cauble and Duane Lee Cauble and his wife Cindy Easler Cauble and by her niece, Elizabeth Shore.

A private family graveside service will be held and in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.



