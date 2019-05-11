|
Norman D. "Norm" Evans, 85, of Hendersonville passed away Friday, May 10, at Mission Hospital.
A graveside service will be held 2 pm Monday, May 13, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
A memorial service will follow at 6 pm Monday at Balfour Baptist Church. Pastor Joe Lund will officiate. The family will receive guests following the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Balfour Baptist Church, 2502 Asheville Hwy. Hendersonville, NC 28791.
To read more and offer condolences online please visit www.forestlawnhendersonville.com.
Published in The Times-News from May 11 to May 12, 2019