|
|
Norman W. Eaton, 84, of Hendersonville, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Pardee Hospital from unexpected complications due to Parkinson's disease. A native of Northern California, he had resided in Henderson County for the past 45 years. He was the son of the late Walter and Hazel Eaton and was also preceded in death by his half-brother, John Eaton.
Norman attended Humboldt State University and served for a period of time in the Naval Reserve. He was plant manager for Hardwood Design in San Rafael, California and continued on as a senior manager when Steelcase acquired the company and transferred with them to the Fletcher, NC location. After retiring from Steelcase, he earned his contractor's license and designed and built 3 homes in Henderson County. He also earned the rank of Eagle Scout and the Order of the Arrow. Norman was of the Christian faith and volunteered with the United Way for many years, including serving as president for 1 year. He was a master craftsman who enjoyed building high end furniture. Norman also enjoyed designing landscapes and then bringing his visions to fruition. He loved recreation boating and water skiing, having taught all of his children and others how to ski.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Ruth; children, Lori K. Luhrs, Todd B. Eaton and his wife, Julie, Korin R. Mansfield and her husband, Tim; grandchildren, Eric Driscoll, Stacey Driscoll, Robyn Scroggs, Chloe Eaton, Hannah Eaton, Cam Mansfield and Jarrett Mansfield; great-grandchildren, Canaan and Evie Scroggs and Ava Washington.
A celebration of life will be held at 2pm on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in the chapel of Forest Lawn Funeral Home with Pastor Todd Eaton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Norman's honor may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.forestlawnhendersonville.com
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020