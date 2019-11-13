|
Ola C. Wilson Brevard, 101, of Hendersonville passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 12,2019 at her residence.
Born August 13, 1918 in Jackson County, NC to the late Theodore and Della Pressley Wilson. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Brevard; sons David, Larry, and infant James; sisters Alva Garren and Bessie Ledbetter; brothers Carl and Glenn Wilson, and several half-brothers and sisters.
Her life was a living example of her favorite bible verse, Ephesians 4:31- "And be kind and compassionate to one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ".
Ola's life was devoted to caring for others. She retired from Mt. San Hospital in Fletcher, NC and spent many years as a private duty CNA until the age of 90. She is the last surviving charter member of Mt. View Baptist Church on Duncan Hill Rd. in Hendersonville, NC.
Left to cherish many memories are her sister, Wilma McKinnon of Indio, Ca.; son Richard Earl Brevard and wife Betty and daughter-in-law, Debbie. Grandchildren are Jeff, Randy, Lisa, Vicki, Cindi, Thomas, Crystal, Landon, Anthony, Tammy, Dena, and Tina. Her 27 great grandchildren, 18 great great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews will remember her kindness and love.
She was a loving mother, sister, and grandmother. She enjoyed time with her family as well as gardening, traveling, and reading, especially her Bible.
The family would like to express their extreme gratitude and thanks to Dr. Randy Tryon and Four Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care.
Memorial Contributions can be donated to Four Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care (506 Park Hill Ct, Hendersonville, NC 28739) or Mtn. View Baptist Church on Duncan Hill Rd.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Burial will follow at Shepherd Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Thos. Shepherd & Son on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
A testament to Ola's life; His lord said, unto him, "well done, thou good and faithful servant."
An online register book is available for the family and friends by visiting www.thos.shepherd.com.
Thos Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019