Opal Lee Moore
Opal Lee Moore, 81, of Mills River, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Advent Health.
A native of Jackson County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Margie Haskett. Opal is also preceded in death by a sister, Gladys Smith.
She was an active member of Stoney Mountain Baptist Church and a former Girl Scout Leader. Opal enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Robert Lee Moore, Sr.; a son, "R. L." Robert Lee Moore, Jr. of Mills River; a daughter, Karen Moore Clark of Fletcher; four grandchildren, Christian Evan Moore, Gabriel Jordan Moore, Micah Ethan Moore, and William Dathan Holbert; three great-grandchildren, Wyatt Holbert, Bailey Holbert, and Oliver Holbert; two brothers, Joseph Fidel Haskett, Jr. and Andrew Jackson Haskett, Sr.; a twin sister, Ruby Lee Stephenson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, October 22, 2020 in the chapel of Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.
An online register book is available by visiting www.forestlawnhendersonville.com. Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Published in Times-News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
538 Tracy Grove Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 692-9188
