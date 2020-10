Opal Lee Moore, 81, of Mills River, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Advent Health.A native of Jackson County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Margie Haskett. Opal is also preceded in death by a sister, Gladys Smith.She was an active member of Stoney Mountain Baptist Church and a former Girl Scout Leader. Opal enjoyed spending time with her family.She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Robert Lee Moore, Sr.; a son, "R. L." Robert Lee Moore, Jr. of Mills River; a daughter, Karen Moore Clark of Fletcher; four grandchildren, Christian Evan Moore, Gabriel Jordan Moore, Micah Ethan Moore, and William Dathan Holbert; three great-grandchildren, Wyatt Holbert, Bailey Holbert, and Oliver Holbert; two brothers, Joseph Fidel Haskett, Jr. and Andrew Jackson Haskett, Sr.; a twin sister, Ruby Lee Stephenson; and numerous nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, October 22, 2020 in the chapel of Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.An online register book is available by visiting www.forestlawnhendersonville.com. Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.