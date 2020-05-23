Home

POWERED BY

Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Resources
More Obituaries for Opal Sheppard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Opal Sheppard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Opal Sheppard Obituary
Opal Faye (Tomberlin) Sheppard, 95, of Matthews and formerly of Hendersonville, died Tuesday, May 20, 2020 at Brookdale Weddington Park, Matthews.
Born in Yancy County, she was the wife of the late Emery Lee Sheppard, who died February 15, 2020.
They had been married 78 years. She was the daughter of the late Jessie A. and Cora Ellen (Buckner)
Tomberlin. She was also preceded in death by a son, Garry D. Sheppard, two brothers; and a sister.
Opal was a member of Stoney Mountain Baptist Church, Hendersonville. She loved her church and loved being in Ann Hill's Sunday School Class.
Opal retired from Square D after more than 25 years of employment. She was a foster grandparent, working and volunteering for seven years with the Orthopedic School at Estes Elementary. She enjoyed working in her yard and growing beautiful flowers. She cherished her family, especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons, Larry W. Sheppard (Lynda) of Greenville, SC and Morris Sheppard of Mount
Pleasant, SC; a daughter, Karen Dillard (Dave) of Waxhaw, NC; seven grandchildren: Bryan, Garry, Greg, Brad, Chad, Brandon, and Ryan; 14 great-grandchildren; and five sisters-in-law.
Graveside services will be private and a public memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stoney Mountain Baptist Church, 3301 Asheville Hwy, Hendersonville, NC 28791 or to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.
Opal's family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale Weddington Park for the care they provided to her during her stay.
To place a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from May 23 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Opal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -