Oscar William Metcalf Jr., of Shelbyville, TN passed away on October 18, 2020, at the age of 72. After several months of declining health, Oscar William died peacefully with his two daughters by his side. The world has lost a Veteran brother, father, hero, inventor, artist, builder and volunteer leader.

Oscar William was born in Asheville, NC on July 11, 1948, to Father, Oscar William Metcalf Sr. and Mother, Irene Mable Morgan Metcalf. The only son, Oscar William, helped out on his family's farm and worked any odd jobs he could find starting at an early age. After graduating from West Henderson High School, Oscar William moved to Jacksonville, Florida where he pursued his childhood dream of becoming an Architect. He graduated in 1968 from Massey Technical Institute with dual diplomas: Technical Illustrating and Architectural Drafting.

If you asked Oscar William, his greatest accomplishment he would first tell you being a Father to his two girls, second was serving for our country in the U.S. Navy.

His work ethic and desire to represent his country led to him enlist in the U.S. Navy upon returning from Jacksonville Florida on November 8, 1968. He was stationed on the USS America ship out of Norfolk VA. Oscar William served until July 17, 1974, completing three tours in the Vietnam War. While serving our country he received numerous commendations, including a meritorious service from 26 May 1970 – 8 November 1970 while engaged in combat operations in Southeast Asia. The citation praised the Navy officers with inflicting extensive damage to the enemy's communication and transportation networks.

At the end of the war, Oscar William returned to Asheville, NC and used his G.I. Bill benefits to pursue his education. He graduated from Blue Ridge Community College in 1979 with Associates in Industrial Engineering Technology and in 1983 graduated from Western Carolina University with his Bachelor of Science. He did this all at night while working and starting a family. Throughout the 1980s and early 2000s he worked in many industrial plants as an electrical engineer and plant manager in Western North Carolina, Eastern North Carolina and Middle Tennessee.

In 1992 Oscar William relocated to Shelbyville, Tennessee and started farming full time. He retired in 2006, however kept farming and volunteering to help other veterans. Helping others brought much joy and a sense of purpose to him after retiring.

Oscar William was preceded in death by his parents; Oscar and Irene. He is survived by his children Melissa Metcalf Le Roy (Chris Le Roy) and Melody Metcalf Carter (Jim Carter); grandchildren Maleah Mable Carter, Maylin Grace Carter and James Camden Carter; adopted; too many to name who he has cared for and mentored during his lifetime.

A celebration of life service for friends and family in Western North Carolina will be held on Sunday, November 22nd starting at 1:30pm. The service will be held at Jackson Park, Shelter #1 649 Glover Street, Hendersonville, NC 28792

People wishing to honor Oscar William Metcalf's commitment to community and veterans can make donations to their favorite Veteran Organization or DAV Shelbyville #43 on 1357 TN-130, Shelbyville, TN 37160 or to Compassus Hospice, 110 E. Lauderdale Street, Tullahoma, TN 37388.





