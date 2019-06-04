|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Ozelle Lands Lancaster, 98, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, June 3, 2019, at her home. Born July 23, 1920, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late James Roland Lands and Mary Frances Griffin Lands and widow of Johnny William Lancaster.
Survivors include her son, Bill Lancaster (Susan) of Boiling Springs, SC, three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Mary Susan Lancaster (Jack Pyles), three sisters, Ruth Lands Lancaster, Ruby Lands Ballard, and Eva Adell Lands, and six brothers, Russell Melvin Lands, James Renney Lands, Charles Boyd Lands, Ralph Elias Lands, Walter Buddy Lands, and Wayland Booker Lands.
Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Published in The Times-News from June 4 to June 5, 2019