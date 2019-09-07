|
June 21, 1960 - September 6, 2019
Pamela Elaine Brooks Cotter age 59, of East Flat Rock, NC died on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Pardee Hospital in Hendersonville, NC.
She is the daughter of the late Florence B. and John Bobby Heath and Clarence Brooks.
Pamela is survived by her husband of 26 years, Gary Cotter. Together they owned and operated Cuttups Landscaping.
Her family was the focus of her life, they enjoyed gathering for holidays, birthdays and special events at Pamela and Gary's house, all were welcome and enjoyed Pamela's cooking.
In addition to her husband, Pamela is survived by three daughters, Christy Hendrix and her husband Tony, Amanda Wiggins and her husband Larry, and Amber Nelson and her husband Jamie. She is also survived by three brothers, Charles Brooks, Johnny and David Heath, one step brother David Melton and two sisters, Mary Becky Jackson and Cathy Buchanan.
Pamela is also survived by eight grandchildren, twelve aunts and uncles, five nephews, two nieces, three great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service for Pamela will be held at 6:30 P.M. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Thos. Shepherd's Church Street Chapel with a visitation following the service. Rev. Lloyd Morgan will be officiating the service.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society,` 1901 Brunswick Ave. Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019