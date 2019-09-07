Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828)693-3435
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Cotter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Elaine (Brooks) Cotter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela Elaine (Brooks) Cotter Obituary
June 21, 1960 - September 6, 2019
Pamela Elaine Brooks Cotter age 59, of East Flat Rock, NC died on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Pardee Hospital in Hendersonville, NC.
She is the daughter of the late Florence B. and John Bobby Heath and Clarence Brooks.
Pamela is survived by her husband of 26 years, Gary Cotter. Together they owned and operated Cuttups Landscaping.
Her family was the focus of her life, they enjoyed gathering for holidays, birthdays and special events at Pamela and Gary's house, all were welcome and enjoyed Pamela's cooking.
In addition to her husband, Pamela is survived by three daughters, Christy Hendrix and her husband Tony, Amanda Wiggins and her husband Larry, and Amber Nelson and her husband Jamie. She is also survived by three brothers, Charles Brooks, Johnny and David Heath, one step brother David Melton and two sisters, Mary Becky Jackson and Cathy Buchanan.
Pamela is also survived by eight grandchildren, twelve aunts and uncles, five nephews, two nieces, three great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service for Pamela will be held at 6:30 P.M. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Thos. Shepherd's Church Street Chapel with a visitation following the service. Rev. Lloyd Morgan will be officiating the service.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society,` 1901 Brunswick Ave. Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now