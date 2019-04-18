|
|
Pamela Jean Tankersley 65, of Flat Rock went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday April 16, 2019 at Mission Hospital.
A native of Henderson County, she was the daughter of the late Rudolph and Judy Moody Bell. She was preceded in death by her dog Katie
She was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Survivors include her loving husband of 42 years, David B. Tankersley and one brother, Gary (Diane) Bell of FL.
A funeral service will be held Saturday April 20, 2019 at 2PM at The Chapel in the Pines of Jackson Funeral Service with Brother Robert Terez- Osn Cap officiating. Interment will follow the service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 PM Saturday in the chapel until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The Eternal Word Television Network, 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at [email protected] or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019