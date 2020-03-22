|
|
Patricia "Pat" Burke died in her home surrounded by family on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Born on May 15, 1933, in New Orleans, LA, to Albert Henry and Arthemise Alsina Blossman, Pat was preceded in death by both parents; her eldest daughter, Laurie Elizabeth Burns; her brother, John Blossman; and her husband, Dr. George Burke.
Having lived most of her adult life in Baton Rouge, LA, Pat moved to Hendersonville, NC, in October of 1992, just in time for the Blizzard of '93. A force of nature herself, the blizzard was no match for Pat, and she soon became acclimated to experiencing all four seasons in the mountains of NC. Here, in Laurel Park, she spent many wonderful years doing the things she loved most: creating a beautiful home, hosting gatherings for family and friends, and tending the flowers and birds in the lush gardens she planted.
Throughout her life, Pat faced many challenges with a fierce determination but quiet grace. Those who met her for the first time were immediately drawn to her inner strength and beauty, and she had many lifelong friends and admirers. Pat's neighbors from the Sky Village "Sittin' and Sippin' Society" will remember her as a consummate hostess whose Southern charm was undeniable.
Pat left an amazing legacy to her family to adhere to the unwavering moral compass within while finding joy in the simple pleasures of daily living. Her four surviving children, Susan Burns Williams, Bryan Burns, III, Sally Burke Butcher, and Terry Burke, her four grandchildren, and her five great-grandchildren continue to experience life through her timeless example of shared love, courage, and wisdom.
Donations in Pat's name can be made to Four Seasons Hospice at https://fourseasons.teleioscn.org/ or to one of the following two charities that Pat herself generously supported: the DEBRA Foundation at https://www.debra.org/ and
The Salvation Army at https://www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/hendersonville/home/
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News on Mar. 22, 2020