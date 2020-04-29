|
Patricia "Novella" Foster Camp 73, of Arden passed away peacefully at Mission Hospital on Friday April 24, 2020 as her family held her hand. She was born on October 20, 1946 to the late Thurston K. and Ruby Foster in Hendersonville. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her brothers Rocky, Ronnie, Kenneth and Kurt Foster as well as one sister Debbie.
Novella fiercely loved her Lord, her family and her home. She did not let a day pass by that she didn't talk to her children and grandchildren. She loved having family cookouts, taking walks, sitting in the sunshine and admiring her hanging flower baskets and wind chimes. Her favorite season was fall and her favorite flowers were tulips. Novella loved to tell of the time when she was a young girl and was crowned Miss Coon Dog at the Coon Dog Day an annual celebration in Saluda. She got to ride in the parade that year and wear her crown and sash while waving at the parade attendees. Novella loved growing up in Saluda and Hendersonville and when she was old enough she began working for Mr. Cliff Shipman at his restaurants. Novella formed a bond with the Shipman family that lasted for years. She also worked providing in home care to the elderly. Novella had such a passion in caring for those who could not care for themselves. Her most favorite thing of all was being with her husband, Henry they were two halves that made a whole and she cherished her time with her beloved. Novella was a fighter; she had a spirit that few possess. She overcame obstacles in life that others could not. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. Novella always would tell her family with God there is always a way. Her favorite verse was 1 John 4:4; Greater is He who is in me, then he who is in the world. Our Mama is in heaven and someday we will join her! Until then hug your loved ones a little tighter and tell them you love them. Don't delay, for life is but a vapor.
Novella is survived by her loving husband of fifty-six years, Henry D Camp, two daughters Diane Camp Metcalf and her husband Tim Metcalf, Deanna Camp Hartman and her husband Chad Hartman, two sons Danny and his wife Evelyn Camp, Dennis and his wife Vickie Camp. In addition to her husband and children Novella is survived by six grandsons Tyler and wife Tori, Trenton, Jacob, Ben and wife Sabrina, Joshua, Michael and wife Letty, two granddaughters Madison, April and her husband Jason as well as seven great grandchildren Sofia, Curtis, Emma, Grayson, Avery, Elijah, and Zeke.
The family would like to thank Dr. Shaw Henderson, Dr. Adam Graham and Mission ICU for the care they gave Novella.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Dr. Tim Metcalf officiating.
In lieu of flowers, as her family we ask that you do a random act of kindness in memory of our sweet mama.
Thos. Shepherd Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News on Apr. 29, 2020