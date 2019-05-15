Home

Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-5220
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Lake Pointe Landing
Patricia "Pat" Conlon Obituary
Patricia "Pat" Conlon, 88, of Hendersonville, died Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Mission Hospital. A native of Norwood, Ohio, near Cincinnati, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Jeanette Pitzer Reeves.
Pat met her future husband, Ralph, as a teenager. After they married, she worked at United Dairy Farmers to put him through college. His career took them to Wilmington, Delaware and then to Wilton, Connecticut where Pat volunteered with the Wilton Historical Society and the Women's Club.
Pat and Ralph retired to Hendersonville in 2001. Following his death in 2015, after 64 years of marriage, she moved to Lake Pointe Landing where she enjoyed playing duplicate bridge, at which she was a Life Master; socializing with her many friends; and watching movies. Particular favorites were "The Notebook" and "Me Before You."
Pat also loved to travel. Highlights were a 21-day trip to China and a visit to Spain. Other passions included her silver Mercedes Benz, the music of Keith Urban, and playing along with the game show Jeopardy.
Now with her beloved Jesus, Pat is survived by her two daughters, Nancy Keswani of Hendersonville and Becky Moser of California, who will miss her deeply; her son-in-law Tom Moser; her granddaughter Chloe; her sister-in-law Bea; her nieces Vicky, Barb, and Kathy; and her nephews Kevin and Kris.
A celebration of Pat's life will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, May 17 at Lake Pointe Landing. Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family. To offer online condolences, visit www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News from May 15 to May 16, 2019
