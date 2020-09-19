Patricia Elaine Hunnicutt, 73, of Hendersonville, died on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Universal Healthcare of Fletcher surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 28, 1946, a daughter of Mabel Banks Brooks and the late, Ralph McCracken. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Doug Scarborough, and sister, Karen Hufford.
She has been a resident of western North Carolina for over 40 years and previously lived in Fort Myers, Florida. She was a member of Mud Creek Baptist Church. She was employed as a controller at Normac, Inc., a manufacturing company in Hendersonville, NC, where she retired after 29 years of service.
She was an avid fan of UNC Tarheel basketball. You always knew you could find her watching and cheering for them any time they were playing. She loved traveling and experiencing new places. Her favorite thing to do was spending time with her family and friends. She was very generous to others and was blessed with a giving heart.
Patricia, in addition to her mother, is survived by her husband of 27 years, Gary D. Hunnicutt; a daughter, Dena S. Garey of North Myrtle Beach, SC; grandchildren, Spencer Garey and Jacob Garey; two brothers, Jack Chastain of Hendersonville, NC and David Chastain of Columbia, SC and three sisters, Sandra Vance of Fletcher, NC, Betty J. Walden and Dena Koelber of Hendersonville, NC. She also has many wonderful nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the Universal Healthcare of Fletcher staff for their loving and compassionate care for Patricia.
