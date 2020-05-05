|
Patricia Kincade Engle, 69, of Hendersonville passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was born in Palestine, TX on July 8, 1950. Patti was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Ruth and Robert Eugene Lausch, and by her husband, Reverend Mike Engle, who passed away in 2016.
Patti taught the third grade at Hillandale Elementary. She loved teaching, and being with her coworkers and students. With all her heart she loved her family, her husband, and her cats.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Michael Eugene Engle and Rhonda Michelle Engle Case (Philip); grandchildren, Benjamin and Steele; sister, Linda Diane Duncan (John); brothers, Bobby Elmer Lausch and James William Lausch; and aunt, Hazel Louise Lausch. We will always remember Patti playing the piano at church.
Patti will be laid to rest on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Pastor Keith Nash will officiate the graveside service.
But they that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint. Isaiah 40:31 KJV
