|
|
Patricia Moore Mills, 84, was born November 14, 1934 in Cleveland, Ohio, and passed away at home on February 9, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas from complications of cancer. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ellis Mills, son Stephen Archer, and grandson Edward Archer.
The only child of Dr. Samuel Foster Moore and Dorothy Moore, Pat grew up in San Antonio and attended Alamo Heights Schools; she was a cheerleader and student government leader. After one year at Southern Methodist University, Pat married Bill Archer, with whom she had six children. A busy mom, Pat was active in the Assistance League of Houston and served as its president. She adored animals and was on the board of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). An accomplished horse-woman, Pat rode and jumped from childhood and was part of Middleburg Hunt in Virginia.
For over thirty years, Pat was married to Ellis Mills. Her happiest years were with him at Champion Hills in Hendersonville, North Carolina, where she enjoyed golf, bridge, gardening, yoga, and caring for their dogs. She was a leader of the Blue Ridge Humane Society. A realtor at Champion Hills; she and her team posted record sales. Pat was active in politics and committed to the values of freedom, family, and responsibility. Even after age 80, she walked door-to-door for candidates she believed would help America thrive. In her last years, she returned to San Antonio, becoming reacquainted with old friends and attending Christ Episcopal Church.
Pat is survived by her children and stepchildren: Reyn and Robbie Archer; Rick and Carol Archer; Sharon and Fred Funk; Lisa and Wayne Parker; Barbara Hadley; Ellis and Sharon Mills: Elizabeth and Chris Craig; Amanda and John Sarver. She loved and knew them intimately as well as her nineteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Each understood how special they were to her. Strong, capable, and independent outside while tender and loving inside, friends described Pat as "a pistol," "fun," "feisty," and "good at so many things." She will be missed by many.
You may donate to the following organizations in her honor:
Blue Ridge Humane Society - Ensures quality of life for animals through adoption, outreach, and education. 88 Centipede Lane, Hendersonville, NC 28792. www.blueridgehumane.org.
Archer's Challenge – Founded by her grandson who has cerebral palsy, Archer's Challenge raises awareness and improves accessibility for differently-abled people. 1411 Wathen Ave, Austin, TX 78703. www.archerschallenge.org.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019