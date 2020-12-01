HENDERSONVILLE- After a long full life, lived with joy and generosity, Patricia N. Jenkins Penn , age 89, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020. She was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey on November 19, 1931, the daughter of Rachel (Osborne) Jenkins and Ralph Jenkins. She was the youngest of 5 children, raised in Middlebush, New Jersey in her beloved home, "Merrynook".

After graduating from Douglas College she married the Rev. Bruce E. Penn (predeceased) and embraced the life of a pastor's wife and mother. She immersed herself in church and community life, while serving in parishes in Coeymans, N.Y., Whitehouse Station, N.J., Albany, N.Y. and Wallkill, N.Y. After Bruce retired, they moved to Hendersonville, N.C. where she once again involved herself in church and community. One constant was summers spent at their Cranberry Lake cottage in the Adirondack Mountains. She formed deep and lasting friendships wherever she was.

Pat will be fondly remembered for her talent and love of sewing, gardening, canning, baking (especially her apple pie), and so many other skills she had. In retirement, Pat spent many years volunteering her time at the Blue Ridge Humane Society Thrift Store, and tutoring both children and adults. She was an active member of the Trinity Presbyterian Church. She had a generous soul and was always willing to share what she had and knew.

Memories of her life lessons, her work ethic, her optimism, her laughter and love of life, will live on in her children and grandchildren. She will be missed by her daughter Betsy Little (Robert) of Whitefish, ON., son Jonathan Penn (Susan) of Castleton, N.Y., and son Thomas C. Penn (Kristina, Predeceased) of Hendersonville, N.C. She will be dearly remembered by grandchildren and great grandchildren Robert O'Rourke (Davis), Claire Kennedy (Korey), Thomas Lee Penn, Jake Penn, Andrew Penn, Kevin Little, and Matthew Little. She will be dearly remembered by her many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Trinity Presbyterian Church, Hendersonville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 900 Blythe Street, Hendersonville, N.C. 28791, or the Interfaith Assistance Ministry, 310 Freeman Street, Hendersonville, N.C. 28792.



