ANDERSON- Patricia Tabor Weiss Zalesky, age 81, passed away on July 28, 2019.
She is survived by her children and their partners, Kimberly Weiss and Pete Womack of Louisville, KY, Margaret Weiss and Rick Ferron of Clemmons, NC, Richard Weiss, Jr., of Greenville, SC and Charles (Tracey) Weiss of Anderson, SC; and grandchildren, Kathryn Womack, Michael Womack and Wren Weiss.
A short memorial service was held by New Covenant Church at the Legacy of Anderson on Saturday, August 10th.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in the name of Patty Tabor to Hospice of the Upstate.
Published in The Times-News on Aug. 25, 2019