Born on November 25, 1936 in New Braunfels, Texas Patricia H. Woerner passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Pat attended Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas, Texas where she met her husband, William "Bill" Conner Woerner III. Pat received her B.S. in Business from Southern Methodist University where she gained the expertise to manage the family finances and savings portfolio.
Pat always put family first. She was a devoted wife of 62 years to Bill. She was a loving sister to Robert Hicks. Pat was a proud mother to Rebecca (m. James Ashton), Katherine (m. Joseph Reedholm Jr.), Bill, and Jim. Pat was a grandmother of seven, aunt of many nieces and nephews, and a true friend to those lucky enough to know her.
Pat was proud of her Catholic faith, seldom missed church, and practiced the Christian life by living each day with peace, love, and respect for others.
Bill and Pat enjoyed twenty years of retirement in Flat Rock, North Carolina where Pat was an active volunteer in civic clubs and charities. She was a master gardener and her home was the envy of the neighborhood. Pat was also a life-long Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed competing in the family Fantasy Football league. She loved the beach and had a sea shell collection second to none.
Pat had a beautiful smile and style that brightened any occasion. She had a quiet but forceful presence and an empathetic heart. Pat was loved deeply by so many and will be forever missed.
A Memorial Service to Celebrate Pat's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 30th, 2020 in The Chapel of Ramsey Funeral Home. Father Larry Stehling will be presiding. 5600 Williams Drive, Georgetown, Texas 78633.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020