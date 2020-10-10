FLAT ROCK, NC- Paul Benjamin Jackson, 81, of Flat Rock, NC went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 9, 2020.
He was a native of Henderson County and lived here most of his life and had lived in Old Fort, NC for 20 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dudley G. and Essie King Jackson, a previous wife, Evelyn McCuen, siblings, Dudley G. Jackson Jr., Herbert Jackson, Louise Hill and Velma Faye Gray.
He graduated from Dana High School.
Paul was a truck driver and retired from Eaton after 20 years of service. After he retired he kept busy delivering for Meals On Wheels, McDowell Hospice and witnessing to the workers and customers at McDonalds in Old Fort.
He was a member of Union Hill Holiness Baptist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sue Jackson; three daughters, Tammy Shipman (Ronnie), Tenise Shields (Thomas) and Traci McCombs (Bear) all of Hendersonville; 6 step-children, Randy McCuen, Alyson Hayes, Kent, McCuen, Cindy Hargus, (Alan), Denise Gillespie (Wendell) and Neal Mathis (Julie); eight siblings, Lessie Coggins, Ethel Hoots, Betty Williams, Maxine Banks, Eunice Lynch, George Jackson (Doedy), Kay Kluge (Jimmy) and Martha Lee (Mike); nine grandchildren, Angie Allen, Amie Shipman, Tapri Levi (Eric), April Cooper (Cassie), Tosha Shields, Adam Shipman (Jaalah), Danielle McCombs, Heather McCuen and Benjamin McCuen; 10 step-grandchildren, Zeke, Jake, Holly, Brandon, Joey, Felicia, Alex, Alyson, Anna and Austin; 33 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Monday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Jackson Funeral Service. A funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday, October 13th at The Tabernacle at Upward Holiness Baptist Church with Rev. Doug Carroll and Rev. Frank Cable officiating. Burial will follow at Union Hill Holiness Baptist Church Cemetery.
Donations may be made to CarePartners Hospice McDowell or to Meals On Wheels.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com
or to PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.