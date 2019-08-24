|
|
Paul Luther Hensley "Pops" 80, of Hendersonville, died Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Elizabeth House. He was born December 18, 1938 in Madison County, the son of the late Millard and Edna Hensley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Pauline Bowen Hensley, his wife of thirty-two years; four siblings, Geneva Rice, Christine Raidford, Sunny Hensley, and Ruby Roberts.
Paul was an attended of The First Church of the Nazarene and Zion Hill Baptist Church. He retired from the North Carolina Department of Public Transportation as a road construction supervisor. He was a beloved volunteer front door greeter at KC Hair Salon, where many knew him as "Papa with the hat". He also volunteered for numerous years at Valley Hill Fire Department, as well as belonging as a 33rd Degree Member of the Kedron Masonic Lodge #387 AF&AM. He coached the Henderson County All-star Softball Team from 1973-1983. On Saturdays he could be found at every grocery store in the county searching the best deals and sampling free coffee. He was known to be an avid mall walker at Blue Ridge Mall, rare coin collector, and loved to pass out sour candy to everyone he met.
He is survived by his wife Sue Blackwell Hensley, of twenty-four years; sisters Joe Elliot, Selma Dobbins, and Madelyn Wilson; his son Terry Hensley; and daughters: Tammy and her husband Glenn Stepp; Cindy and her husband Robert Galloway; Kim and her husband Clyde Lanning; along with special son Jimmy Hensley and special daughter Pam Cairnes; stepsons Gary Cox, Kip Cox and wife Lynn, and Jeff Cox; and stepdaughter Kitten Trantham; five grandchildren, Tabitha and her husband Brian Tate; Whitney and her husband Mark Hakala; Jordan Henderson and wife Julianna; Justin Lanning; and Lauren and her husband Jordan Davidson; three step-grandchildren, Ryan Stepp, Justin Stepp, and Heather Allen; and five great- grandchildren include Riley Hernandez, Taylor Henderson, Kolby Hakala, Cole Henderson, and soon to be Emersyn Davidson.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, August 26, 2019 at the First Nazarene Church of Hendersonville with Rev. Joe Quinn and Rev. Blair Stewart officiating. Burial will follow at Shaw's Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the First Nazarene Church of Hendersonville and at other times at the homes of Sue Hensley, as well as Kim & Clyde Lanning's residences.
In lieu of flower, the family requests that donations in Paul's memory be made to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019