1933 – 2020

Paul Michael Donahue, 86, of Arden, passed away, August 16, 2020 at home, after an extended illness.

A native of Detroit, Michigan, he was the son of the late Harvey J. Donahue and Catherine Harley Donahue.

He is also preceded in death by his stepmother, Elizabeth Donahue; a brother, Harvey Donahue; and sister, Lorraine Donahue Loughlin (Hugh).

Paul earned undergraduate and master degrees from the University of Detroit, and for 10 years, was an educator of history and political science, and served in school administration. He taught at Fraser High School in Michigan and the Mercy College of Detroit, receiving multiple Teacher of the Year awards. After getting an Education Specialist degree from Michigan State University, Paul became a professor at his alma mater.

While teaching, Paul also gave considerable energy to the Democratic Party, and in 1966, gave up working on a PhD, to devote his passions full time to its causes. Paul worked in essential roles for presidential, gubernatorial and local campaigns, served on committees and commissions, provided speech writing, fundraising and consulting services and everything in between, for almost 60 years.

Specifically, in 1968, while in his mid-thirties, and again in 1972, Paul was the Michigan Campaign Manager for Vice President Hubert Humphrey's presidential campaigns. Additionally in 1968, he was an elected member to Michigan's electoral college. Paul also served 27 years as executive administrator for two U.S. representatives. During those years, Paul came to know House and Senate members, presidential aides, governors and officials at all levels. After retiring to North Carolina in 1999, Paul re-energized the Henderson County Democratic Party as chair from 2001 to 2005. He also served on the boards of The Hope Chest for Women and Park Ridge Hospital Foundation and was president of various associations.

Paul was unforgettable-to beloved friends and those he just met. His humor put a smile on your face. He loved to laugh and took pleasure in pranks and telling stories.

Paul is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sylvia Hadley Donahue; nieces, Maureen Munn (Rodney), Mary Ann Werschky (Robert), and Patricia Lefever (Dennis); and a nephew, James Donahue (Chris).

A memorial service is not currently scheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. If you wish to remember Paul's life in gift, donations may be sent to: Four Seasons Hospice, 571 So. Allen Rd, Flat Rock, NC 28731; or the Hope Chest for Women, attn: Orphanage, P.O. Box 5294, Asheville, NC 28803; or the Blue Ridge Humane Society, 14 Towne Place Drive, #130, Hendersonville, NC 28792.

